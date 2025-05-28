No More Denial: Visual Proof Of India's Airstrike On Pak | AWACS & Drone Hubs Hit Hard

In a bold response to Pakistan's attempted strike on Indian military assets, India launched Operation Sindoor—a series of precise, high-impact missile attacks on 11 Pakistani airbases. This video presents satellite images, damage visuals, and hard proof of the destruction inflicted by India's indigenous BrahMos missiles. From the massive hit on Bholari Airbase, where a SAAB 2000 AWACS and fighter jets were destroyed, to damage at Murid and Nur Khan bases—see before-after visuals, crater impacts, and destroyed hangars, drone complexes, and key structures. With up to 40 Pakistani personnel reportedly killed, this operation sends a strong message: Terror will be treated as war—and India has the proof.