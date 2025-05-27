Business Today
“No Peace? Face Wrath”: PM Modi’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

  • New Delhi,
  • May 27, 2025,
  • Updated May 27, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Bhuj in Gujarat, delivered a sharp warning to Pakistan, saying if they don’t choose peace, they’ll face the full force of Indian retaliation. Speaking after the success of Operation Sindoor, Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for making Pakistan wave the white flag. He also accused Pakistan of destroying its youth through terrorism. The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the face of Operation Sindoor, was present during Modi’s roadshow in Vadodara. With direct jabs at 'Terroristan,' the PM sent a strong message — India will strike harder if provoked again. Watch his fiery speech and key moments from his Gujarat visit.

