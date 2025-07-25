No Survivors In Russia AN-24 Crash | Putin Leads Nation In Mourning

Tragedy has struck Russia as an Antonov AN-24 aircraft crashed in the Amur region, killing all 48 on-board, including five children. The twin turboprop aircraft, operated by Angara Airlines, was en route from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda when it vanished from radar during a second landing attempt. No distress signal was sent before contact was lost. The wreckage was found burning in the dense taiga forest, making rescue efforts nearly impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences and observed a minute of silence. Adverse weather is suspected, but investigations are underway. The crash once again raises questions about Russia's aging aircraft fleet.