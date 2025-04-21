No Village, No Citizen Left Behind: PM Modi’s Governance Vision | Civil Services Day 2025

In his address at the 17th Civil Services Day Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the theme of this year’s event — Holistic Development of India. Emphasising the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, he defined holistic development as ensuring that no village, no family, and no citizen is left behind. The Prime Minister stressed that real progress is not measured by small, isolated changes, but by large-scale, impactful transformation that reaches every corner of the country — from clean drinking water and quality education to financial access for entrepreneurs and digital connectivity in villages. PM Modi underlined the importance of depth and reach in governance, stating that the true quality of a scheme lies in its real impact on the ground. Citing successful transformations in districts like Rajkot, Tinsukia, Koraput, and Gomti, he congratulated the civil servants and district teams whose work has led to visible improvements — from increased school attendance to the adoption of solar power. Reflecting on the past decade, he described India's journey from incremental progress to impactful transformation. With a strong focus on next-generation reforms, the Prime Minister praised the role of technology, innovation, and people-centric governance in bridging the gap between citizens and the state. This new model of governance, he noted, is bringing visible change to both urban and rural India — and even to the remotest regions of the nation.