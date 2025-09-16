North India Flood Fury: Uttarakhand & Himachal Devastated By Rains & Cloudbursts | Red Alert Issued

The hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are facing unprecedented flood fury as torrential rains and cloudbursts wreak havoc across the region. Multiple deaths have been reported, including three members of a family in Himachal’s Mandi district, while at least two people remain missing in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The relentless downpour has caused massive damage to key infrastructure—bridges, arterial roads, and markets have been severely affected. In Dehradun, the iconic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple was inundated after the swollen Tamsa River flooded its premises, causing extensive damage. Heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area triggered landslides, flooding hotels, shops, and main markets, leaving many stranded and causing structural damage. Floodwaters swept through the Dharampur bus stand, carrying away several buses and disrupting traffic on over 500 roads. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the next 24 hours and schools remain closed as safety measures. The situation continues to evolve as rescue and relief operations are underway to support those affected by this devastating natural disaster. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this ongoing crisis in North India’s hills.