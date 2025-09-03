Business Today
News
North India Monsoon Mayhem: Villages Submerged, Punjab–Himachal–J&K Reel Under Floods

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025, 9:37 PM IST

Monsoon fury has unleashed devastation across North India. From the fertile plains of Punjab to the hills of Himachal and the valleys of Kashmir- nature’s wrath is everywhere. In Punjab, villages lie submerged and farmland destroyed, leaving lakhs displaced. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann broke down while visiting flood-hit areas. Rescue and relief operations are in full swing but thousands of villages are waterlogged, hectares of farmland destroyed, and lakhs displaced from their homes. The monsoon—once life-giving—has now become a force of destruction.

