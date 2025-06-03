Northeast Floods: Hundreds Of Thousands Homeless And Stranded As Rains Wreak Havoc

Relentless rains have plunged Northeast India into crisis. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh are reeling under flash floods and landslides. Over 30 lives have been lost, more than 3 lakh affected in Assam alone, with the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers flowing above danger levels. Manipur has seen 47 landslides in just 48 hours. Operation Jal Rahat is underway with the Indian Army and Assam Rifles rescuing hundreds. In Arunachal, infrastructure has crumbled and villages are cut off. With the IMD issuing an orange alert, the situation remains grim. Watch ground reports, local voices, and government response in this urgent report from Babie Shirin and Tapas Sengupta.