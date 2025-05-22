Not Perturbed With EV Market Share Loss In Short Term | Shailesh Chandra | Tata Motors

Chetan Bhutani spoke with Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors, on the sidelines of the new Altroz launch. Chandra highlighted strong growth in SUVs, rising from 29% to 55% market share, and increasing traction in the premium hatchback segment, driven by rising household incomes. He noted that short-term EV market share pressure is partly due to fleet segment dynamics and recent competitor launches, but Tata Motors aims to sustain a 50% market share and grow volumes steadily. He added that the India-UK trade pact is a positive milestone, and expects FY26 to mirror FY25 in terms of growth and adds that Tata motors expects a industry beating growth.