Nowgam Blast Explained: How An Evidence Check Turned Deadly Inside A Police Station

A routine evidence-checking process turned into one of Kashmir’s deadliest police station tragedies. After 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and bomb-making material were seized in Faridabad and transported under guard to Nowgam Police Station, multiple teams—FSL experts, investigators, revenue officials, crime photographers and even a tailor—worked to seal the evidence. But as samples were being collected at 11:20 pm, a sudden explosion reduced the building to rubble, killing nine and injuring 32. This report breaks down India’s explosive-handling SOP, from cordon protocols and remote identification to NSG-led neutralisation procedures—highlighting how even a single misstep with chemicals like TATP can be catastrophic. Investigators are now tracing every movement from seizure to blast to understand what went wrong.