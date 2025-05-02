Business Today
NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan Praises Growth-Oriented Budget: Middle Class Wins, Economy Grows

  New Delhi,
  May 2, 2025,
  Updated May 2, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

In this video, hear from NSE MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan as he praises Budget 2025, calling it a strong, forward-looking blueprint that balances growth and discipline. Chauhan highlights how the budget smartly puts more money in the hands of the middle class while maintaining a tight fiscal deficit of 4.4%. He applauds the government’s push to deepen capital markets and expand insurance penetration by allowing 100% FDI with a domestic reinvestment clause. With robust infrastructure spending and policies designed to boost household savings and market participation, Chauhan says this budget lays the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

