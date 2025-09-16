Business Today
NSE CEO On Modi Era: India’s Stock Market Soars 7.5x Since 2014

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of NSE, praises Prime Minister Modi, highlighting India’s remarkable wealth creation since 2014. When Modi took office, India’s stock market capitalization was around ₹6.6 lakh crore, with 1.67 crore investors. Today, market capitalization has soared to ₹450 lakh crore, and investors have grown to 12 crore, a 7.5x increase in both wealth and participation. Chauhan emphasizes that 24–25% of households investing are women, reflecting growing trust in entrepreneurs. He sees this as a key step toward Modi Ji’s vision of a developed India, where a strong middle class drives sustainable economic growth.

