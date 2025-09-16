NSE CEO On Modi Era: India’s Stock Market Soars 7.5x Since 2014

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of NSE, praises Prime Minister Modi, highlighting India’s remarkable wealth creation since 2014. When Modi took office, India’s stock market capitalization was around ₹6.6 lakh crore, with 1.67 crore investors. Today, market capitalization has soared to ₹450 lakh crore, and investors have grown to 12 crore, a 7.5x increase in both wealth and participation. Chauhan emphasizes that 24–25% of households investing are women, reflecting growing trust in entrepreneurs. He sees this as a key step toward Modi Ji’s vision of a developed India, where a strong middle class drives sustainable economic growth.