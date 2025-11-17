NSE IPO Big Update: SEBI Chairman Hints on Clearance and Approval

In an interaction, SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey clarified that the process for major policy decisions - especially large regulatory reforms - will take time due to extensive consultations and a diverse agenda. On the much-anticipated NSE IPO approval, the chairman maintained that the market will know only once the NOC is officially issued, indicating no final confirmation yet. He also emphasized that IPOs come in many forms: some where investors exit after value creation, and others where companies raise fresh capital for growth. The chairman reiterated the need for a broad, flexible IPO ecosystem that accommodates all types of companies. While the high-power committee’s discussions continue, the message is clear—policy clarity is coming, but patience is essential.