Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Nvidia & AMD Agree To 15% China Chip Revenue Deal With U.S. | Global Tech Trade Shift

Nvidia & AMD Agree To 15% China Chip Revenue Deal With U.S. | Global Tech Trade Shift

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

In a landmark move, U.S. chip giants Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to share 15% of their China AI chip revenues with the U.S. government — a deal that clears the way for export licenses previously blocked over national security concerns. Under the reported arrangement, Nvidia’s H20 AI accelerator and AMD’s MI308 will once again reach Chinese buyers, with payments seen as a condition for market access rather than a tax. The deal is already sparking debate — critics call it a risky trade-off, while supporters see it as a model for balancing strategic technology control with commercial gain. From the potential impact on U.S.–China relations to the ripple effects for India’s semiconductor ambitions, here’s everything you need to know about this unprecedented tech-trade agreement.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended