Nvidia & AMD Agree To 15% China Chip Revenue Deal With U.S. | Global Tech Trade Shift

In a landmark move, U.S. chip giants Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to share 15% of their China AI chip revenues with the U.S. government — a deal that clears the way for export licenses previously blocked over national security concerns. Under the reported arrangement, Nvidia’s H20 AI accelerator and AMD’s MI308 will once again reach Chinese buyers, with payments seen as a condition for market access rather than a tax. The deal is already sparking debate — critics call it a risky trade-off, while supporters see it as a model for balancing strategic technology control with commercial gain. From the potential impact on U.S.–China relations to the ripple effects for India’s semiconductor ambitions, here’s everything you need to know about this unprecedented tech-trade agreement.