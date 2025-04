Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang pledged to make significant efforts to serve the Chinese market, where the chipmaker has maintained a presence for the past 30 years. Huang made the commitment during a meeting with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), in Beijing. His vow comes at a time when the Trump administration has recently tightened chip export rules to China amid the global race for AI dominance.