Oil Stable Despite West Asia War | Hardeep Puri Assures India Amid Global Concerns

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, an exclusive conversation with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. In this chat with India Today Group’s Piyush Mishra, he offers a calm and confident outlook. Despite fears of rising crude prices and disrupted supply lines, Puri asserts that oil prices are under control, with no current shortage in global supply. He emphasizes India’s diversified oil sources — from 27 countries earlier to 41 today — and confirms that India is well-prepared to navigate this turbulent phase. With oil hovering around $76 per barrel and adequate supply from the US, Canada, and others, there is no cause for alarm. Watch this exclusive conversation for a grounded, strategic assessment of India’s energy security.