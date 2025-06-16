Old Bridge Collapses In Pune | 2 Dead, Over 35 Injured As Tourists Swept Away | Govt Announces Aid

A tragedy unfolded in Pune district’s Maval Taluka. An old and abandoned iron bridge over the Indrayani river at the popular tourist spot Kundmala suddenly collapsed on Sunday over tourists gathered, sweeping away several tourists into the swollen river. The crowd had assembled on the bridge to witness the swollen river. Local residents were the first to respond, quickly informing authorities and helping rescue those trapped under the debris. NDRF and fire brigade teams rescued several people. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan called the incident avoidable, blaming the bridge was over crowded and couldn't hold the weight of 250 people, hence resulting in collapse. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹5 lakh for the deceased’s families and free treatment for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a statewide audit of aging bridges.