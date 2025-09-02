Business Today
Old Manali Bridge Damaged After Floods, Locals And Tourists Stranded | Aseem Bassi's Ground Report

  New Delhi,
  Sep 2, 2025,
  Updated Sep 2, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Severe rainfall and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh have badly damaged the bridge that connects Old Manali to the main town. The collapse has left locals and tourists stranded, disrupting travel and daily life. Swollen waters of the Beas River and overflowing streams washed away parts of the bridge, showcasing the devastating impact of extreme monsoon rains in the region. Authorities have issued high alerts, with warnings of more landslides and infrastructure damage as heavy rains continue. Rescue and repair operations are underway while stranded people await relief. Watch Aseem Bassi’s ground report for India Today for the latest visuals and updates from Manali. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe.

