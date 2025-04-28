Omar Abdullah: Pahalgam Terror Attacks Could Be A Watershed Moment In J&K

Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the terror attack in an address to the special session of J&K Assembly. The Chief Minister read out the names of the victims in the Assembly, saying the safety and protection of the tourists was his responsibility. Speaking in the Assembly, Abdullah said, "Neither of us supports this attack. This attack has hollowed us. We are trying to find a ray of light in this... In the last 26 years, I have never seen people come out to protest against an attack like this." He added that the protests were voluntary, with people carrying banners, posters, and raising slogans against terrorism. Highlighting the change on the ground, Abdullah said, "Militancy and terrorism will end when people will support us. This is the beginning of that... We should not say or show anything which harms this movement that has arisen. We can control militancy using guns, but it will end only when people support us. And now it seems people are reaching that point." He noted that silence was observed in mosques across Kashmir to pay tribute to the victims, calling it "huge and very significant".