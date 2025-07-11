Business Today
On Ground In Bihar: Electoral Roll Confusion, Aadhaar Chaos And Voter Fears

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

As Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls continues, India Today Group goes on ground to uncover the real story. In Hajipur and Muzaffarpur, booth-level officers are working door-to-door, asking citizens to fill out forms—sometimes even without full documentation. But confusion reigns. Is Aadhaar enough? Some officers accept it, others don’t. The Supreme Court has asked if Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter IDs can be valid proof. As fears of disenfranchisement grow, we bring you voices from the ground and the chaos unfolding at the booth level.

TAGS:
