On Ground In Pahalgam: Terror Attack Empties The Valley’s Most Loved Tourist Town In Just Hours

A Ground Report from Pahalgam: A place once alive with tourists now lies eerily silent. After a terror attack jolted this scenic town in Kashmir, hotels stand vacant, shops remain shuttered, and the sound of taxi engines has faded. Within just two hours, the vibrant buzz of tourism disappeared, leaving behind stunned locals, heartbroken and fearful. Many say they’re too shaken to reopen. It’s not just their livelihoods that have been hit — it’s the peace of their hearts that’s been stolen. This is the story of how fear replaced footfall in one of Kashmir’s most beautiful destinations.