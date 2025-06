Novo Nordisk has brought Wegovy, its once-a-week anti-obesity injection, to India starting at a price of ₹4,336.25— adding a new treatment option after Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro. Neetu Chandra Sharma speaks with Vikrant Shrotriya, MD of Novo Nordisk India, on the company’s launch strategy, pricing plans, supply preparedness, and how they’re addressing India’s growing obesity challenge.