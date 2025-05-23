One Month On, Pahalgam Terrorists Still On The Run, Hunt Widens Across Kashmir

A month after the brutal Pahalgam massacre that left 26 dead, including 25 tourists, the hunt for the terrorists behind the attack continues across Kashmir. Sketches of four Lashkar-e-Taiba suspects — two reportedly Pakistanis — were released within 24 hours, but the killers remain at large. India Today's Kamaljit Sandhu brings an on-ground report from the heart of South and Central Kashmir, where massive search operations are underway. The Army, CRPF, police and Rashtriya Rifles have intensified combing efforts from Anantnag to Srinagar’s Dachigam forest, but experts say it’s like “finding a needle in a haystack.” Retired top generals and counter-terror experts assure that while terrain is tough and tactics evolve, India’s security grid remains a step ahead. With ₹20 lakh in reward money and the NIA leading the probe, the pressure is mounting. Will the monsters of Pahalgam finally be brought to justice?