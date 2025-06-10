One Year Of Modi 3.0: Jan Man Survey, Political Messaging & The Road Ahead For NDA

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term completes one year, the spotlight is on performance, perception, and political messaging. Marking the occasion, PM Modi launched the Jan Man Survey — a national feedback campaign inviting citizens to reflect on 11 years of the NDA’s rule. BJP president J.P. Nadda showcased the government's achievements — from lifting 25 crore people out of poverty to confronting terrorism, Covid, and global crises. But the Opposition, led by the Congress, countered with sharp criticism, releasing booklets questioning the government’s claims and highlighting India’s low global hunger ranking. Modi 3.0, unlike his previous terms, operates in coalition mode after BJP fell short of a majority in the 2024 elections. Yet, the party has shown resilience, winning recent state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. What lies ahead is a test of its ability to push core agendas like the Uniform Civil Code and simultaneous elections — moves that could shape the political narrative for years to come. Watch this full report for a breakdown of the politics, the promises, and the path ahead for Modi 3.0.