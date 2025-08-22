Online Gaming Bill Passed | Game Over For Real-Money Gaming, Online Gaming Industry Faces Shake-Up

Parliament has effectively hit “game over” for India’s online money gaming sector. With the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, any platform offering real-money stakes—fantasy sports, rummy, poker—is now banned, while e-sports and social gaming remain legal. This move puts the industry under immense pressure, threatening jobs, investor confidence, and advertising revenues tied to IPL, OTT, and digital campaigns. The sector now faces a pivotal moment: pivot to free-to-play models, subscriptions, esports, or overseas markets—or risk collapse. The future of India’s gaming economy hangs in the balance as real-money games are shut down.