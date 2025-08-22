Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Online Gaming Bill Passed | Game Over For Real-Money Gaming, Online Gaming Industry Faces Shake-Up

Online Gaming Bill Passed | Game Over For Real-Money Gaming, Online Gaming Industry Faces Shake-Up

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

 

Parliament has effectively hit “game over” for India’s online money gaming sector. With the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, any platform offering real-money stakes—fantasy sports, rummy, poker—is now banned, while e-sports and social gaming remain legal. This move puts the industry under immense pressure, threatening jobs, investor confidence, and advertising revenues tied to IPL, OTT, and digital campaigns. The sector now faces a pivotal moment: pivot to free-to-play models, subscriptions, esports, or overseas markets—or risk collapse. The future of India’s gaming economy hangs in the balance as real-money games are shut down.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended