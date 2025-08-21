Business Today
Online Gaming Bill Passed | Real-Money Games Banned, What It Means For India’s Gaming Industry

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

Parliament on Friday cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, banning the operation, facilitation, and advertising of online games played with real money. The bill, passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after Lok Sabha approval, makes online money gaming punishable with up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw likened money-gaming addiction to drug addiction and warned of challenges from powerful industry players, including court cases and social media campaigns. He also highlighted concerns over the misuse of gaming revenues to fund illicit activities.

