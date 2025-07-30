Op Sindoor Debate Explodes In Lok Sabha, Fiery Clash Between PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha turned into a fiery battleground as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi clashed over Operation Sindoor. Rahul accused the government of “surrendering” after the May 7 strikes and questioned why India stopped if Pakistan was “on its knees.” Modi hit back, declaring India targeted terror hubs—not civilians—and dismissed claims of U.S. pressure to halt strikes. The debate escalated to PoK, foreign policy, and India’s global stance, with Rahul alleging diplomatic failure, while Modi highlighted that only three nations backed Pakistan. The storm may have ended in Parliament, but its aftershocks are reverberating across the nation.