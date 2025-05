Operation Sindoor is now at the heart of a fiery political storm. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has triggered a fresh controversy by questioning Pakistan's Rafale takedown claims — and declaring that PoK would have been India’s by now if Rahul Gandhi were PM. The BJP has hit back hard. From Sambit Patra calling Congress Pakistan’s PR wing to accusations of anti-India rhetoric, the war of words is heating up. What started as a military outreach is now a full-blown political battleground.