OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever: Unimaginable, Unpredictable Future Driven By AI Advancements

  New Delhi,
  Jun 30, 2025,
  Updated Jun 30, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI, foresees an unpredictable future shaped by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent interview, he highlighted both the transformative potential and uncontrollable nature of AI, suggesting that once AI starts enhancing itself, progress could spiral beyond human comprehension. Despite acknowledging risks, Sutskever remains optimistic about AI's ability to revolutionize healthcare and extend human lifespans. Reflecting on his journey from self-taught student to AI pioneer, he emphasized AI's current capabilities as a precursor to its future potential. Sutskever predicted a potential breakthrough to superintelligence within the next decade, emphasizing AI's inevitable impact on society.

