Operation Mahadev: Amit Shah Confirms Elimination Of Pahalgam Attack Mastermind

India has struck back hard. Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam massacre, including mastermind Sulaiman Musa, were shot dead in Operation Mahadev. Shah detailed how security forces tracked the killers, recovering M4 rifles and even voter IDs that link the attackers to Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared Pakistan had failed against India’s doctrine of crushing terror at its roots. But opposition voices, including Priyanka Gandhi, continue to ask tough questions about lapses before the attack. Has Operation Mahadev sent the final warning to Pakistan — or is this battle far from over?