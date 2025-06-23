Business Today
News
bt tv
Operation Midnight Hammer: Iran Nuclear Targets Hit | Pentagon Briefs On Iran Strike

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

In a dramatic escalation, the U.S. launched Operation Midnight Hammer, striking three Iranian nuclear sites with B2 bombers, Tomahawk missiles, and bunker-buster bombs. At a Pentagon briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine detailed the precision strike and use of deception tactics to maintain surprise. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that this was not about regime change but a direct response to neutralize nuclear threats and protect U.S. and Israeli interests. Initial reports suggest extensive damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The operation sends a strong message: the U.S. seeks peace but is fully prepared to act decisively.

