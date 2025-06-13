Operation Rising Lion: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Action Until Iranian Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a powerful address announcing Operation Rising Lion—a targeted military campaign to confront the Iranian threat to Israel’s survival. Netanyahu declared that this operation will persist for as long as necessary to fully remove the danger posed by Iran. Stressing the seriousness of the threat, he affirmed Israel’s commitment to defending its people, no matter how long it takes. The speech signals a significant escalation in regional tensions, with the world closely monitoring Israel’s next moves. Stay tuned for Netanyahu’s full message, key updates, and expert analysis on Operation Rising Lion and the evolving Middle East crisis.