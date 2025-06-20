Business Today
Operation Sindhu: India Rescues 110 Students From Iran Amid Israel-Iran War Tensions

  Jun 20, 2025,
  Updated Jun 20, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

As the Israel-Iran conflict escalates, Indian students studying in the war-hit region were left stranded and terrified. In response to desperate calls for help, the Indian government launched Operation Sindhu—a strategic and swift mission to bring them home. In a coordinated effort involving land routes from Israel and airlifts from Iran, 110 Indian students from Urmia University were flown back safely to Delhi. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed them at the airport, reassuring the nation of continued evacuation efforts. Parents hugged their children in emotional reunions. Students shared chilling accounts of studying under the sound of sirens—and praised the Indian authorities for acting promptly. Operation Sindhu is still ongoing, with more flights expected soon.

