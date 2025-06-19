Operation Sindhu: Indian Students Evacuated From Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Lands Safely In Delhi

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, a special flight under Operation Sindhu has successfully brought 110 Indian students home. The students, evacuated from Urmia Medical University, were transited through Yerevan, Armenia, and Doha before landing safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. This marks the first group to be evacuated from the conflict zone. Grateful families welcomed their children home, while urging the government to intensify efforts for those still stranded in war-affected regions, including Tehran. The evacuated students praised the swift coordination by the Embassy of India in Iran. “The embassy stayed in touch with us 24/7 through the emergency numbers, and both the Ambassador in Tehran and the Armenian authorities supported us throughout,” said one returning student. The Indian government continues to work closely with Iranian officials to ensure the safe return of all remaining citizens.