Operation Sindoor: 25-Minute Strikes on Pakistan To Avenge Pahalgam Massacre

In the early hours of the morning at 1:05 am, Operation Sindoor was launched, involving both the Indian Army and Air Force. Fighter jets and drones struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting nine locations in total—five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and four within Pakistan. This mission, which lasted just 25 minutes, is the largest military operation undertaken by India since the 1971 war, surpassing even the 2019 Balakot airstrike in terms of scale and significance. The operation was strategically camouflaged by an earlier air drill on the western front, making Pakistan believe that the strike would occur elsewhere. Instead, India hit deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab province, the political and economic heart of the country. Key terror camps linked to notorious terror outfits responsible for major attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 Parliament attack, were targeted. Among the locations hit were Bahawalpur, the base of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Masood Azhar, and Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Hafiz Saeed. The strikes were meticulously planned, and the Indian government provided evidence at a press briefing the following morning, reinforcing the targeted, non-escalatory nature of the operation. The 25-minute operation ended at 1:30 am, with Pakistan confirming the attack at 1:57 am. By 2:40 am, Pakistan retaliated, violating the ceasefire on the Line of Control, but no Pakistani military installations were hit. The strikes sent a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism. With key terrorist figures reportedly killed, including members of Maulana Masood Azhar’s family and associates, the operation showcased India’s commitment to eliminating terror. The ball now lies in Pakistan’s court: will they take this as a lesson, or will they continue to challenge India’s resolve?