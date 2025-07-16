Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan Reveals How India Crushed Pakistan’s Drone Strike

On May 10, under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a wave of unarmed drones and loitering munitions over Doord. None breached India’s defenses. Now, CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan reveals why: India’s evolving counter-UAS grid, homegrown tech, and a powerful doctrine of indigenous military preparedness. From recovering intact drones to deploying kinetic and non-kinetic tech, Operation Sindoor showed that India is ready to defend its skies. As CDS Chauhan says, you can't fight today's war with yesterday’s weapons—India needs tomorrow’s tech today.