Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan Reveals How India Crushed Pakistan’s Drone Strike

Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan Reveals How India Crushed Pakistan’s Drone Strike

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

On May 10, under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a wave of unarmed drones and loitering munitions over Doord. None breached India’s defenses. Now, CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan reveals why: India’s evolving counter-UAS grid, homegrown tech, and a powerful doctrine of indigenous military preparedness. From recovering intact drones to deploying kinetic and non-kinetic tech, Operation Sindoor showed that India is ready to defend its skies. As CDS Chauhan says, you can't fight today's war with yesterday’s weapons—India needs tomorrow’s tech today.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended