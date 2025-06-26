Operation Sindoor Explained | Defence Rajnath Singh At SCO | After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Qingdao, China – At the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a firm and clear message: India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism. Referring to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, where 26 innocent civilians including a Nepali national were killed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the UN-designated Lashkar-e-Ahmad, Singh announced Operation Sindoor — India’s targeted response launched on May 7, 2025 to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure.

Singh urged SCO members to unite against terrorism, cyber threats, and hybrid warfare, and called for deeper connectivity with Central Asia to promote trade and trust.