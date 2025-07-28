Operation Sindoor Face-Off: Gogoi Seeks Rafale Loss Details, Rajnath Says No Soldier Harmed

A fiery debate erupted in the Lok Sabha over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questioning the government’s transparency. Gogoi sought clarity on the number of Rafale jets allegedly downed and criticized the delay in justice for the Pahalgam incident. He demanded full disclosure from the government, asking whether Indian fighter jets were lost in the operation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit back, asserting that no Indian soldiers were harmed and Operation Sindoor was a success, with terrorist bases destroyed. He accused the Opposition of undermining national sentiment with their line of questioning.