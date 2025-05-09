Operation Sindoor: India Bombs Terror Camps, 100 Killed

On May 7, India carried out a massive cross-border military operation, targeting terror camps in 9 locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dubbed Operation Sindoor, the strikes left nearly 100 terrorists dead and dealt a major blow to the Jaish-e-Mohammad network. Among the injured is Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and a key architect of major terror attacks like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, 2001 Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot strike, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing. A newly surfaced video confirms the precision of the Indian assault and exposes Pakistan’s denial of these terror hubs. The Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur was hit hard, killing nine of Rauf’s relatives. This bold move marks a watershed moment in India's counter-terrorism response, targeting the leadership of one of South Asia's most feared terror outfits.