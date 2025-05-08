Business Today
Operation Sindoor: India Crushes Terror Camps, Pakistan Targets Civilians In LoC Shelling Revenge

  • New Delhi,
  • May 8, 2025,
  • Updated May 8, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Operation Sindoor, a high-precision Indian strike, obliterated nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen across the LoC. But Pakistan retaliated with cowardice, shelling innocent civilians. At least 15 residents of Poonch, including a 10-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, lost their lives; 40 others were injured. An 80-year-old mother mourns her only son, and families in Poonch are fleeing to safe zones, seeking shelter in bunkers. This exclusive report captures the devastation, heartbreak, and resilience along the LoC, with visuals of destroyed homes, grieving families, and Indian forces on high alert. Watch to uncover the human cost of Pakistan’s retaliation and India’s fight against terror!

