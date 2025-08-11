Business Today
News
Operation Sindoor: India Shot Down 6 Pak Jets, Destroyed Jacobabad Air Base Hangar

  New Delhi,
  Aug 11, 2025,
  Updated Aug 11, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

In the biggest revelation yet on Operation Sindoor, India’s Air Chief confirmed the shooting down of 6 Pakistani jets — including likely U.S.-made F-16s — and the destruction of the hangar at Pakistan’s Jacobabad air base. The Air Force and Army chiefs affirmed that the Modi government gave full operational freedom to the forces, countering opposition claims of restraint. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a fiery warning to Pakistan, vowing karmic retribution for terror attacks. But the Congress continued its political assault, linking the military’s statements to the voter fraud controversy. As political sparring intensifies, the question remains — can India’s leadership unite in the fight against terror?

