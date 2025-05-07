Operation Sindoor: India Strikes 9 Terror Bases In Pakistan | POK Blackout, Airports Shut

Precision. Power. Payback. In a daring and calculated offensive, India executed Operation Sindoor — a multi-target surgical strike deep into enemy territory. Nine terror locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were successfully hit in the dead of night. Targets included Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal in Pakistan and Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber in PoK. The coordinated attack saw high-intensity explosions light up the night skies, with strategic targets including Jaish-e-Mohammed strongholds. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called it an “act of war” and promised a “robust response.” Social media statements by Ishaq Dar and Attatullah Tarar echoed the same defiance. But behind the bluster—blackouts in Muzaffarabad, emergency declared in hospitals, and flights to Islamabad and Lahore cancelled. As Pakistan reels from the blow, statements from PoK leaders describe chaos and fear on the ground.