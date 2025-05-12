Operation Sindoor | India Wipes Out Big Terror Faces In A 25-Minute Cross-Border Blitz

Operation Sindoor was a game-changer in India's war on terror. In a 25-minute multi-domain assault, Indian forces struck 9 terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK with surgical precision. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives. Among the dead: Abu Jundal, Lashkar’s Muridke handler; Hafiz Mohammed Jameel, brother-in-law of Masood Azhar; Yusuf Azhar, a suspect in the IC-814 hijacking; Abu Akasha, Lashkar’s weapons smuggler; and Hassan Khan, the next-gen JeM leader from PoK. Exclusive visuals reveal terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke reduced to rubble. Pakistani Army’s attendance at terrorist funerals—including a serving Lt General—further exposes Islamabad’s deep links to terror groups. Triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor isn’t just retaliation—it's a bold declaration: India will dismantle terror at its roots, across the border.