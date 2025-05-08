Operation Sindoor: India’s 9-Target Strike On Pak Terror Hubs | Global Backing For Pahalgam Revenge

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, saw India’s Air Force and Army obliterate nine Pakistani terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke, avenging the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Precision airstrikes and surface-to-surface missiles sent a clear message: Pakistan’s terror breeding grounds will face India’s wrath. Backed by the U.S., UK, France, Russia, and Gulf nations, India isolated Pakistan diplomatically, with even China softening its stance. From Modi’s global outreach to Trump’s cautious reaction, this strategic strike reshaped the war on terror. Watch exclusive visuals of the strikes, global reactions, and India’s bold stand against Pakistan’s terror factories. Has India’s message struck home?