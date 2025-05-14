Operation Sindoor | India’s Air War Sparks Stock Market Surge | Defence Stocks Rally

Missiles in the sky, money on the ground. As India flexes its air power with BrahMos strikes and AI-driven defence platforms like Akashteer, Dalal Street is in full combat mode — and investors are cheering. HAL, BEL, BDL, and private players like Zen Technologies and Data Pattern saw their stocks rally sharply, with 5-day gains touching double digits. India’s latest battlefield moves — including Akash missile deployments and AI-powered surveillance — are not just strategic, they’re bullish for defence portfolios. Meanwhile, Chinese defence stocks surged earlier on Pakistan-related tensions but cooled off after a ceasefire. With the Modi Doctrine likening terror attacks to acts of war, India’s defence preparedness is translating into investor confidence. Experts see long-term upside in military-tech companies as the government fast-tracks procurement and R&D. Want to know why missiles now mean money? Watch this high-stakes blend of geopolitics, warfare, and market action.