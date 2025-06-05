Operation Sindoor: India’s Airstrikes Crippled Pakistan’s Air Power | Exclusive Details

The India Today Group has accessed exclusive intel revealing that Operation Sindoor inflicted far more damage on Pakistan than officially acknowledged. Sources confirm that Indian forces struck and damaged 6 PAF fighter jets, 2 AWACS, 30 cruise missiles, 10 UCAVs, and a C-130 aircraft. The Bholari airbase, housing a Swedish-origin warning system, was hit hard. Rafale and Su-30 jets led precision strikes using air-launched BrahMos missiles, also neutralising Chinese-origin drones. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force successfully intercepted incoming Pakistani missiles. These revelations come amid heated political debate over the ceasefire. Was the full impact of India’s offensive deliberately kept under wraps? Watch this exclusive report.