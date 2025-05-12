Business Today
Operation Sindoor: India’s Airstrikes Crush Pakistan’s Military-Terrorism Core

  New Delhi,
  May 12, 2025,
  Updated May 12, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

In a stunning military operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, India executed a series of precision air raids deep inside Pakistani territory, marking a historic high in its strategic capabilities. The Indian Air Force targeted Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi and the Sargodha Airbase — a key nuclear weapons storage facility of Pakistan’s military. These strikes demonstrated not just aerial superiority but also a bold shift in India’s defence doctrine. This is the first time in India’s military history that such deep and devastating hits were carried out with clinical precision. Pakistani counterattacks failed, and its dreams of downing a Rafale or breaching Indian air defence remained pure fantasy. Politically and strategically, this operation sent a powerful message—India will hit back decisively and deep. With no plausible deniability left for Pakistan, the world has taken notice. Watch this special report by India Today Group’s defence analyst Sandeep Unnithan.

