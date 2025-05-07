Operation Sindoor: India's Swift Response To Terror Attack On Newly-Weds

It was a massacre that left the country shattered. Two weeks ago, Pakistani terrorists committed a brutal act in Pahalgam — executing men in front of their wives, asking them their religion before shooting them point-blank. Among the most haunting visuals was that of Himanshi Narwal, a newlywed still wearing her bridal ‘chooda’, sitting beside the body of her husband, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy. The nation watched in horror as terror turned newlyweds into widows—snatching away lives, and the sacred ‘sindoor’ from their foreheads. But India responded. In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor — a name chosen by Prime Minister Modi himself. The mission targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and PoK, including key Jaish-e-Mohammed installations. It wasn’t just retaliation—it was justice.