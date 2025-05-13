Operation Sindoor Is India’s Answer To Terror: PM Modi Roars from Adampur Air Base

At Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fierce message on Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of India’s policy, intent, and decisiveness. He said India is the land of Buddha’s peace and Guru Gobind Singh’s valor. Referring to the terror attack that triggered the operation, PM Modi said when the 'sindoor' of our daughters was wiped off, India didn’t stay silent — it entered the homes of terrorists and crushed them. His statement was a strong signal of India's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.