Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Operation Sindoor Is India’s Answer To Terror: PM Modi Roars from Adampur Air Base

Operation Sindoor Is India’s Answer To Terror: PM Modi Roars from Adampur Air Base

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 13, 2025,
  • Updated May 13, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

At Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fierce message on Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of India’s policy, intent, and decisiveness. He said India is the land of Buddha’s peace and Guru Gobind Singh’s valor. Referring to the terror attack that triggered the operation, PM Modi said when the 'sindoor' of our daughters was wiped off, India didn’t stay silent — it entered the homes of terrorists and crushed them. His statement was a strong signal of India's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended