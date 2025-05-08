Operation Sindoor: Masood Azhar’s Family Wiped Out In Bahawalpur Strike | Terror HQ Destroyed

Operation Sindoor struck terror at its core, targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad’s HQ, Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, killing 10 of Masood Azhar’s family members and his key aides. The UN-designated terrorist, behind the 2016 Pathankot, 2019 Pulwama, and 2001 Parliament attacks, saw his birthplace become his family’s graveyard. Azhar, once freed in the 1999 IC814 Kandahar hijack, expressed his wish to have died in the strikes. India’s message is clear: terror masterminds will pay for bleeding the nation. From Azhar’s arrest in 1994 to Pakistan’s fake crackdowns, this exclusive package unravels his reign of terror and India’s bold retaliation. Watch the untold story of the Kandahar hijack and how India struck back!