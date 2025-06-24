Operation Sindoor | PM Modi: Indian Forces Crushed Enemies In 22 Minutes With Made-In-India Weapons

At the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growing strength across economic, social, and defence fronts. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said the swift and decisive military response showcased India’s firm stance against terrorism. “In just 22 minutes, our forces forced enemies to their knees using Made-in-India weapons,” he declared, underscoring the nation's increasing self-reliance in defence. PM Modi said no place is safe for those who spill Indian blood and expressed confidence that Indian-made weapons will soon be recognized globally. "This is the new India," he affirmed.